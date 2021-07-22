WLET - Terry Wooding

More predictions

I would like to respond to the July 20 letter “Predictions” with a few of my own.

I predict the Republican Party will continue its agenda of gaining power by passing restrictive legislation specifically targeted to limit the ability of minority voters to exercise their right to vote.

I predict that Republicans will destroy our democracy by taking over the leadership of our nation and installing an autocratic government.

I predict that Republicans will continue to heap praise on those who refuse to mask or get vaccinated against COVID, so that the virus mutates over and over again, killing hundreds of thousands more Americans.

I predict we will run out of money for Social Security and other programs because Republicans refuse to raise taxes, or even to enforce the existing tax laws for their wealthy supporters.

I predict that Republicans will continue to deny climate change science, resulting in more frequent severe weather events that cause unnecessary death and suffering and endanger our national security.

I pray our nation will turn back to working together to provide liberty and justice for all Americans, thereby saving our democracy.