 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - The Rev. Beverly Gaska - SUNDAY
0 comments

WLET - The Rev. Beverly Gaska - SUNDAY

  • 0

A higher level

As I have been out in the community in recent years, my path has crossed that of Terri LeGrand’s many times. Terri cares about the things that are important in our community and our state. She supports law enforcement at every level and will work to make life safer for law enforcement officers. Being a mother of two daughters, she understands the needs of families, especially those who struggle to pay medical expenses. Terri seeks justice for all people.

It is unfortunate that those running for office feel a need to spread misinformation about their opponents. We can do better than that.

I hope the day comes when politics attains a higher level of discourse.

The Rev. Beverly Gaska

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News