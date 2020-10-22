WLET - The Rev. Beverly Gaska

A higher level
As I have been out in the community in recent years, my path has crossed that of Terri LeGrand’s many times. Terri cares about the things that are important in our community and our state. She supports law enforcement at every level and will work to make life safer for law enforcement officers. Being a mother of two daughters, she understands the needs of families, especially those who struggle to pay medical expenses. Terri seeks justice for all people.
It is unfortunate that those running for office feel a need to spread misinformation about their opponents. We can do better than that.
I hope the day comes when politics attains a higher level of discourse.
The Rev. Beverly Gaska
Winston-Salem
