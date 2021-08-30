WLET - The Rev. Bill Gramley - THURSDAY

To those who are denouncing Moravians who care about homosexuals (who are born with their sexual orientation like everyone else) and see this as anti-biblical, please add a couple other denunciations: for the way we ministered to the slaves when no one else cared about them or regarded them as children of God, a mission that contradicted the biblical words that tell slaves to obey their masters and stay enslaved; and for the Moravian belief that girls and women should be educated and be regarded as children of God, which also contradicts the biblical teaching for women to keep their mouths shut and obey their husbands. And add to that our ministry with the Cherokees when the government endorsed deception about treaties, took away their land and sent them on a Trail of Tears.