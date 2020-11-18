WLET - The Rev. Bill Gramley

He's a good one

In response to Allen Johnson’s Nov. 16 column “Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why”: President Trump is a con artist and he’s a good one and has gained much support for his bombastic and insulting words and ways and has sold snake oil to many and they don’t realize it.

People like a maverick or American-rugged individual who breaks the rules and traditions of the presidency and other standards and gets away with it.

People believe in the caste system in America and vote to defend their wealth, status and traditions against any threats to it and have done so for 400 years.

People like idols, movie stars and champions and cannot see the feet of clay that many of them have and are reluctant to admit their addiction to idolatry.

People see Republican senators and other leaders endorsing and protecting Trump and they follow in their footsteps.

There is something in some of us that likes to be ruled by a king or tyrant or dictator so that we don’t have to think for ourselves.

No one knows what’s in our human hearts and we don’t always listen to the better angels on our shoulders.