WLET - The Rev. Bill Gramley

Moravian denunciations
To those who are denouncing Moravians who care about homosexuals (who are born with their sexual orientation like everyone else) and see this as anti-biblical, please add a couple other denunciations: for the way we ministered to the slaves when no one else cared about them or regarded them as children of God, a mission that contradicted the biblical words that tell slaves to obey their masters and stay enslaved; and for the Moravian belief that girls and women should be educated and be regarded as children of God, which also contradicts the biblical teaching for women to keep their mouths shut and obey their husbands. And add to that our ministry with the Cherokees when the government endorsed deception about treaties, took away their land and sent them on a Trail of Tears.
For those who don’t realize it, the gospel is about inclusiveness. Jesus showed this when the Pharisees kept various sinners and undesirables out of the faith community and begrudged God’s generosity. Who are the unworthy anyway: those who are excluded from God’s love or those who do the excluding?
The Rev. Bill Gramley
Lewisville