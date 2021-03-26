WLET - The Rev. Duke Ison

Sticking with Augustine

Martin Luther is reputed to have said, "The Bible is no more the Word of God than the cradle that held Jesus was the Son of God. But like that cradle, the Bible contains the Word of God." I have taken that to mean that to hear the Word of God you have to work at understanding and interpreting the Word of God.

The author of the March 26 letter "Should know better" seems to interpret the words of the Bible literally without context. I wonder if he would include in his interpretation the prohibition against eating shrimp (Leviticus 11:10) or the killing of people who work on the Sabbath (Exodus 35:2). Sabbath, by the way, here is Saturday, not Sunday. If you interpret literally rather than logically, you cannot just pick and choose which passages to follow and ignore the rest.

I always like what Saint Augustine said: "If your reading of the Bible doesn't lead you to love, then you are not reading it correctly."

It seems to me that Francis DeBarnardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, is following St. Augustine (and Pope Francis) in recognizing the holiness of the love between same sex couples and recognizing this love as "divinely inspired and divinely supported." I think I will stick with St. Augustine.

The Rev. Duke Ison

Winston-Salem