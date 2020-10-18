WLET - The Rev. Gary Gunderson

A decent Christian mom
In the Trump era I had forgotten it is possible to even more cartoonish and juvenile than he. The ads for state Sen. Joyce Krawiec paid for by GOP dark money reach an ugly subbasement, which is ironic coming from a woman who prays for Jesus’ blessings at political events. The target is Terri LeGrand, a decent Christian mom running on a platform about educating kids, helping families left behind by the 1%, strengthening COVID-19 response and giving the environment a chance.
A tough Wake Forest University-graduated lawyer, Terri will work with any red, blue or purple person with a brain the size of mustard seed to get things done in Raleigh.
I work at the hospital and know there is no vaccine against the virus of venal politics. But every time I see one of those mean TV ads, my wife and I write Terri’s campaign a check.
The Rev. Gary Gunderson
Winston-Salem
