WLET - The Rev. Gary Gunderson

In the Trump era I had forgotten it is possible to even more cartoonish and juvenile than he. The ads for state Sen. Joyce Krawiec paid for by GOP dark money reach an ugly subbasement, which is ironic coming from a woman who prays for Jesus’ blessings at political events. The target is Terri LeGrand, a decent Christian mom running on a platform about educating kids, helping families left behind by the 1%, strengthening COVID-19 response and giving the environment a chance.