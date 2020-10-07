WLET - The Rev. Laura Spangler - FRIDAY

Violated principles

I believe that our beloved U.S. was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, some of which the modern Supreme Court has violated.

Study the Ten Commandments and guidelines in Exodus and Deuteronomy. There is no support for a law that allows for the killing of babies in the womb, nor for the adultery of marriage outside of one man and one woman. People in biblical times lived in ways opposed to God’s word, but they suffered the consequences for it.

Study Jesus Christ in the gospels of Matthew and Mark. He pointed back to his Father’s design for marriage in Genesis. Jesus also told us that even the heart’s desire to kill someone is an act of murder.

How is it that nine judges had the power to lead our country astray? God, please forgive us for allowing this to happen. I pray for correction of these sinful violations of the authority of God’s word. If you believe in Christ, please pray for the changes needed, beginning in our own hearts, to return America to our biblical roots.

Thank you to the churches and believers who have remained faithful to God’s word despite opposing pressure and laws.

The Rev. Laura Spangler

Winston-Salem