WLET - The Rev. Laura Spangler

God's plan

It was sad to read in the Sept. 18 letter “the Bible says…” that the writer believes that Numbers 5 is support for abortion. He also overlooks life in the womb before our first earthly breath.

God planned and created us before we were formed in the womb (Jeremiah 1:5). The Lord knitted us together in our mother’s womb (Psalm 139:13). John the Baptist lept for joy in his mother’s womb when Elizabeth encountered Mary and John perceived his savior in her womb (Luke 1:44).

Numbers 5 is about the seriousness of the sin of adultery. The punishment is for the woman’s body who broke her covenant with her husband. Adultery could lead to the threat of a miscarriage, but the water of bitterness is not for aborting fetuses.

When God finally came to earth in Jesus, he confronted the men and woman caught in adultery. He called out the sin, commanded them to stop it and set them free in his love and forgiveness. (John 8). The majority of abortions could be prevented if we obeyed God’s design for sexual relations to only be within the context of faithful marriage.

The Rev. Laura Spangler

Winston-Salem