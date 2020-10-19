WLET - The Rev. M. Susan Dobyns

A difficult issue
Abortion is a difficult issue. No woman is eager to have one nor treats it lightly. At times it is chosen as the better option.
I wish we lived in a world without abortion, but abortion has always been here. We decide whether they are safe, to whom they will be available and what can be done to reduce the numbers.
I support safe, equal access and increased access to birth control.
Abortions are currently at their lowest levels since nationwide legalization. Delaware, which had the highest rate of unplanned pregnancies, effectively reduced the number of abortions by 34% over three years by increasing access to long-acting reversible contraceptives, which are 20 times more effective than others.
Children deserve parents who want them. The decision belongs to the woman, her partner and her doctor, not government. We should not impose our religious beliefs on others in laws unless we are willing to live under the laws set by another religion, for we are a country of many religions. As Christians, we are to model the life of love in the style of Jesus, who was invitational, never fearful of sin or those who sin, and never controlling of another. To follow his footsteps we must work harder to provide the support and care for our neighbors to live lives that enable people to thrive, not just barely survive. Morality simply cannot be legislated, but must be modeled.
All deserve our love and compassion, especially those facing traumatic choices.
The Rev. M. Susan Dobyns
Winston-Salem
