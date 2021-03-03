WLET - The Rev. Sheryl Wells

Un-Christian Christianity

So much sadness, anger and fear at the false information, the patented lies being spread and used for political power and gain -- misinformation designed to separate us from one another so power can either be maintained or grabbed; and using Christianity to do so. It breaks my heart, and I wonder if God’s heart is breaking, too.

Since when did the religion founded upon a figure who embodies unconditional love to the point of self-sacrifice and who taught love of neighbor and of the outcast, when did this Christianity become the religion of hatred, mean-spiritedness and divisiveness? When did some Christians jettison the idea that all individuals matter and are worthy, widows and orphans should be cared for, strangers among us should be welcomed? When did some Christians become Machiavellian — allowing violence, otherizing, belittling and demeaning speech/actions, as means to their desired ends?

When did the religion that taught me about the fellowship of mankind and about the holy in all beings, when did this religion become a place of rigid adherence to a set of beliefs that have nothing to do with the life, death and teachings of its namesake, but instead a prop for the fragile ego and dictatorial desires of a charismatic leader?