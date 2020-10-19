WLET - The Rev. Stewart Edward Ellis

My journey

My parents were Republicans in Kentucky and admired Sen. John Sherman Cooper who voted his conscience rather than his Republican Party line. I wore an "I Like Ike" button and loved President Eisenhower, but President Nixon and Watergate pushed me out of the GOP. Sometimes I still vote Republican, including for N.C. Gov. Jim Holshouser. Truth and integrity matter.

I was a chemistry major in college and taught high school biology in Atlanta. We installed solar collectors in our log home in Cameron. We value recycling at home and church. Care for our Mother Earth and science matter.

After Atlanta I served as a Presbyterian (USA) pastor for 40 years in Raleigh, Moore County and Winston-Salem. The One I seek to follow taught and practiced love of neighbor, even enemies, his life and ministry were about health care, feeding hungry people, lifting up the poor and marginalized, welcoming strangers, respecting women, encouraging hope. Compassion and justice matter.