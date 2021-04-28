WLET - The Rev. Stewart Ellis - FRIDAY

WWJD?
I have done and still do lots of stupid things. But some I try to avoid -- like not using my seat belts or drinking and driving or driving 10 mph over the speed limit. I seek, not always successfully, to live by the Golden Rule of treating others as I want to be treated and the Great Commandment to love God and love others as self.
So I was delighted to get my two COVID shots. How relieved that made me feel! I encourage others to get shot(s) to protect others as well as themselves. Getting "vaxed" seems clearly what Jesus would do.
The Rev. Stewart Ellis
Clemmons