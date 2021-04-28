 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - The Rev. Stewart Ellis
0 comments

WLET - The Rev. Stewart Ellis

  • 0

WWJD?

I have done and still do lots of stupid things. But some I try to avoid -- like not using my seat belts or drinking and driving or driving 10 mph over the speed limit. I seek, not always successfully, to live by the Golden Rule of treating others as I want to be treated and the Great Commandment to love God and love others as self.

So I was delighted to get my two COVID shots. How relieved that made me feel! I encourage others to get shot(s) to protect others as well as themselves. Getting "vaxed" seems clearly what Jesus would do.

The Rev. Stewart Ellis

Clemmons

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News