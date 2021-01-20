WLET - Thomas Hagerty - NOT BEFORE 1/26

Poker vote

You’re in a poker game. One of the players says, “Somebody’s cheating.” Everyone goes on alert. No one thinks, “Hey, I’m OK if someone steals my money.” Someone might offer, “Let’s open a new deck.” Everyone remains alert.

After 200,000 hands, players feel fairly certain whether someone has actually been cheating.

The United States has over 200,000 polling places. Everyone, Republican and Democrat, was concerned about cheating. Why do people insult Republicans by suggesting they were gullible during 200,000 rounds of poker? They were not. Across the nation, they watched just as carefully — if not more so — than Democrats. This is the main reason the election was so secure.

Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley went to the best colleges and law schools in the nation. Cruz played poker; not sure about Hawley. Why can’t they find the cheaters? Everyone was at the table. No one was gullible.

Thomas Hagerty

Winston-Salem