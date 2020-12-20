WLET - Thomas Hagerty

A lack of trust

President Trump’s ultimate failure was his lack of faith in the citizens who were in the Republican Party of the United States. He did not trust them.

The president warned over and over, since 2016, that the 2020 election would be fraught with cheating, fraud and manipulation. These fellow citizens of my nation responded by participating as poll watchers, poll greeters and cheerleaders for the Republican candidates. They worked diligently, inside the polling areas and outside on the sidewalks. They engaged actively with mail-in ballots wherever applicable. They did their job.

Had the president A) trusted scientists on COVID, B) trusted that Republican Party citizens of the United States would use mail-in ballots as well as anyone else, C) trusted Republican Party citizens to play an active role at the polling sites and D) promised that he would uphold the trusted system created by our Founders, the result would likely have been different. Too many people decided that Trump did not trust them.

Thomas Hagerty

Winston-Salem