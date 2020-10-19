WLET - Thomas Hagerty

Don’t salute yourself

When the current president returned to the White House recently after a medical incident that required his presence at Walter Reed Hospital, he gave an overly long salute to…himself? His action closely resembled John Kerry’s unseemly political gimmick in 2004.

I served in the Marine Corps and spent time with the Army at Ranger School. I remember saluting senior officers and the flag of the United States of America. I do not recall other lessons.

What was the purpose of the president’s and candidate Kerry’s actions? In both cases, it appeared to be a self-congratulatory move that stole power from a ritual loaded over centuries with specific meaning.

A salute signifies commitment to something bigger, more important, than yourself. The current president, who did not serve in the military, seemed to be praising himself for being “tough” like someone who had made that commitment. John Kerry served in the military (although later protesting against the Vietnam conflict), but even he appeared to salute himself for having won the presidential nomination from his party. Small matter perhaps. See Luke 16:10-14.

Thomas Hagerty

Winston-Salem