WLET - Thomas Schroeder - SUNDAY

A needle to thread

The dynamics of the recent bill that passed the House and as yet to be voted on in the Senate on legalizing gay marriage and interracial marriage is interesting. Justice Thomas, in his concurring opinion in the Dobbs decision removing the right to abortion, suggested that the decisions allowing gay marriage and contraception should be revisited by the Court (presumably to be overturned).

What is truly interesting is that the right to privacy, which was the basis for the decision in Roe defining the right to abortion, is also the basis upon which gay marriage, contraception, and interracial marriage is sanctioned. If, by chance, the Court grants cert to these issues (requiring four justices to agree to hear them) in the future, it will be interesting to see how the Originalists on the court, and Thomas in particular (who is married to a white woman) thread the needle between gay marriage and interracial marriage, presumably overturning gay marriage but upholding interracial marriage. Space limitations preclude me from elaborating my theory and thoughts upon how I believe they will do it.

Although the other conservatives on the Court have indicated a reluctance to hear cases on these other right to privacy issues, many issues later considered by the Court first appear in concurring opinions. The fact that Justice Thomas has mentioned gay marriage and contraception makes it more likely that the Court will consider them, in spite of the alleged reluctance enumerated by the other justices.

Thomas Schroeder

Winston Salem