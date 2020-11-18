WLET - Thomas Snell - SATURDAY

I thank Allen Johnson for asking why anyone would vote for President Trump (“Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why,” Nov. 16). I am sure the Journal will receive a bagful of responses though I do not think Johnson is remotely curious or else he would have asked one of his pro-Trump neighbors, whom he apparently now holds in contempt.

The usual litany of vicious propaganda describing the president that has been repeated endlessly by the Democrats and Democrat media every single day of his presidency is repeated again by Johnson as though there is nothing more to consider. That litany is its sole purpose and his mistake and his answer to “why.” Trump’s many triumphs are seldom mentioned, certainly not in this newspaper.

I think of President Trump as a good man. He is as honest and transparent about his life as anyone can be. He believes in God and God's guidance. He is unafraid, has kept his promises and promotes the rule of law. His triumphs and victories have awakened our pride in this country. He will not quit. His tireless efforts have only made us wonder what more he can accomplish. His supporters chant "we love you" and we do, warts and all. He is humbled by that promise. Most of all though, we recognize that he is this nation's champion. That is why we vote for and love President Trump!