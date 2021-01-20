 Skip to main content
WLET - Thomas Summey
Our true deities

Who thought Americans would ever be so divided over any leader that advocated the illegal seizure of power by encouraging insurrection against our freely elected government?

Maybe it has something to do with America becoming an "entertainment culture" where the majority of citizens only read social media. Maybe it has something to do with our true deities being money, fame and power over others. Whatever it is, "The Greatest Generation," your title is safe.

Thomas Summey

Yadkinville

