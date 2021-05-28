WLET - Tiffany Burne

UFO fun

Thanks for the May 28 editorial “Taking UFOs seriously.” I’ve been following this topic for some time. I agree that we need to take the study seriously and also that thinking about UFOs has produced a lot of fun for us. Practically every summer I hope for a new UFO- or alien-related blockbuster movie. They’re fun and thought-provoking.

My own theory is that they're time tourists from the future.

But I'm just having fun when I say that. I don't know what they are.

Another interesting aspect of UFO study is that the government has done a very poor job of hiding its interest over the years. There have often been leaks of classified information. The government does a poor job of hiding anything.

Conspiracy theorists should take note.

Tiffany Burne

Winston-Salem