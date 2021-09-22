WLET - Tim Miles SUNDAY

The warfare state

What the GOP continually harps on, especially now when Congress is trying to pass legislation that will benefit us all economically in many ways, is the cost of the welfare state. What they do not talk about is the warfare state that we all fund to the tune of more than $1.3 trillion annually ostensibly to protect our national security.

They do not tell you that we spend $750 billion every year just on the Pentagon’s budget, much of it for legacy weapons systems like multimillion-dollar aircraft that do not deliver their promised operational capabilities and numerous aircraft carriers, many of which will be destroyed by supersonic missiles in the first exchange of warfare with Russia or China. They also do not mention the other $250 billion given every year to help the 2.5 million physically and mentally injured veterans of our “forever wars” for the rest their lives.