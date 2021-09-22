WLET - Tim Miles SUNDAY

The warfare state
What the GOP continually harps on, especially now when Congress is trying to pass legislation that will benefit us all economically in many ways, is the cost of the welfare state. What they do not talk about is the warfare state that we all fund to the tune of more than $1.3 trillion annually ostensibly to protect our national security.
They do not tell you that we spend $750 billion every year just on the Pentagon’s budget, much of it for legacy weapons systems like multimillion-dollar aircraft that do not deliver their promised operational capabilities and numerous aircraft carriers, many of which will be destroyed by supersonic missiles in the first exchange of warfare with Russia or China. They also do not mention the other $250 billion given every year to help the 2.5 million physically and mentally injured veterans of our “forever wars” for the rest their lives.
Despite former President Dwight Eisenhower’s warning about the dangers of the military-industrial complex, we have become a warfare state, one in which military contractors such as Boeing, Lockheed-Martin, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon rake in billions of dollars each year from the wars we have been engaged in and from their role as the world’s largest arms exporters to nations, many of whom use them against civilian populations and, in some cases, against our own soldiers.