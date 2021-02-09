WLET - Tim Miles

I just watched the storming of the Capitol once again on a broadcast of the impeachment hearing on Feb. 9 and thought "what animals" the insurrectionists were. They were on the hunt for any member of Congress that they could find, especially House Speaker Nacy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and would have killed them, along with Vice President Mike Pence, if they had been successful. They called themselves patriots, but none of my ancestors who have fought in our nation's wars since it was founded would say that what this mob did was patriotism.