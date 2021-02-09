WLET - Tim Miles

The moment of truth
I just watched the storming of the Capitol once again on a broadcast of the impeachment hearing on Feb. 9 and thought "what animals" the insurrectionists were. They were on the hunt for any member of Congress that they could find, especially House Speaker Nacy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and would have killed them, along with Vice President Mike Pence, if they had been successful. They called themselves patriots, but none of my ancestors who have fought in our nation's wars since it was founded would say that what this mob did was patriotism.
The barbarians were truly at the gate and they smelled blood and many who defended our democracy were injured and a few were killed.
Will the GOP convict former President Trump, who continually incited these people during his presidency, of high crimes and misdemeanors and hold him accountable? Or will they show everyone they are cowards and place party and their loyalty to a cult leader above their country? This will be their moment of truth and the world will be watching.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy