WLET - Tim Miles

Socialist virtues

The writer of the May 9 letter “Utopian promises” conflates Socialism with Communism as the GOP and its candidates love to do when running for office. They love to scare the American people with dire warnings about progressive/liberal economic and social initiatives that seek to address the vast inequalities that our predatory capitalist system has caused.

I travelled to Russia several times after the fall of the Berlin Wall and saw the immense poverty and misery that Communism created. I also have a Master's Degree in Russian and Modern European History so I am well aware of the horrors of totalitarianism under Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin and the evil of Russian President Vladimir Putin's authoritarian regime.

However, I have worked in several Western European countries where Socialism has provided better health care at lower cost, support for families, especially child care for single parents, free higher education and a higher standard of living for its workers than a nation like ours that is dominated by corporate oligarchs and the wealthy.