WLET - Tim Miles

Afghan graveyard

Alexander the Great, the Persians, the British and the Russians all found that Afghanistan was a graveyard. The United States is the latest great power to understand this truth and at a terrible cost in lives lost and money spent. According to data compiled by Brown University’s Watson Institute, our involvement over the past 20 years in that country has led to the deaths of 2,442 of our soldiers, 1,144 allied troops and another 3, 846 military contractors. The number of U.S. service personnel who have come back maimed for life both physically and/or psychologically is not included in these tallies, but most likely far exceeds those who never returned alive to their families and homes.

We have also spent $2.3 trillion to wage that war in an effort to bring stability to a nation that has historically been riven by ethnic, tribal and religious animosities and to train and equip Afghans who appear not to have the will and determination to defend themselves and their freedom against the Taliban and other terrorist groups.

Now that our Afghan adventure has come to an end, we need to intensify our focus on the domestic terror that has increasingly engulfed us in attacks on our schools, malls and other public places, thanks to our love affair with guns.