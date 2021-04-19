WLET - Tim Miles

Epidemic gun violence

As the Journal noted in “US has been hit by several mass shootings in 2021” (April 17), our country is experiencing an epidemic of gun violence that has been growing steadily for many years. The nonprofit and nonpartisan Gun Violence Archive has reported 148 mass shootings and 12,515 deaths from guns alone so far this year. More than half of these deaths were from suicides.

Americans are reluctant to admit that violence is deeply ingrained in our society. We are fed a steady diet of it every day in highly-rated movies and TV shows and in the popular video games that our children play. In an increasing number of homes behind closed doors, the dirty, terrible secret of abused spouses and children is hidden from neighbors and relatives. And those in despair take a gun to their heads to escape their demons.

Many Americans love their guns and wrap themselves up in the Constitution to protect their Second Amendment rights in their obsessive fear of "big" government and anyone they don't know. To make matters worse, the National Rifle Association (NRA) stokes these fears. As a result, anyone, even the deranged, can easily buy weapons of mass destruction that should be restricted to the military and the police in all states of the Union.