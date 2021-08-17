WLET - Tim Miles

Regarding “Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what's next” (journalnow.com, Aug. 16), the people (our military leaders and Republican and Democratic presidents and politicians) who led us into our wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East would do it again because they never learned anything from the Vietnam War. The events of the past week have shown all too clearly that the sacrifice of more than 2,000 American soldiers’ lives and $2.3 trillion to support the Afghan government and train roughly 300,000 Afghan soldiers and police to defend themselves and their freedom against the Taliban went for naught when they laid down their arms and ran.