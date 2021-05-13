WLET - Timothy Byerly

Wednesday, May 12, was a sad day. This was the day a national political party that has been a mainstay of our stature as a global leader becomes a party of the Big Lie. The Grand Old Party, with a heritage of such greats as Sen. John McCain, President George W. Bush, Sen. Bob Dole and others has become a beast with an orange head. With a single vote against one of its own, the U.S. House Republican conference surrendered its remaining integrity and thereby diminishes our nation.