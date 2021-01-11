WLET - Timothy Davis Sr.

Savage behavior

As a long distance truck driver of over 30 years, I think what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 showed the real America. I’ve heard people’s honest thoughts during the heyday of the CB radio, social media and conversations overall.

Minorities have experienced this behavior throughout the history of this nation. I thank media outlets for the coverage. It showed in real time the savage behavior of part of our society, thus showing America its true self. The world is watching. Being exposed opens up the opportunity to fix what is broken.

The reasons some were shocked was where it happened. I watched in real time as the Capitol was trashed by rioters with multiple law enforcement agencies present who were so accommodating. It’s confusing that only one officer felt threaten enough to fire a weapon. We know Congress people and staffers feared for their lives.

The preferable treatment afforded the rioters has been so often denied to peaceful protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement and unjust shooting of minorities by law enforcement just in the last year. These peaceful protesters were gassed, shot at, arrested and sometimes beaten.