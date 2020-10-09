WLET - Timothy Miles

No regrets

Cal Cunningham has admitted publicly that he has engaged in a relationship with of a woman other than his wife that hurt his family and, to his credit, has taken responsibility for his actions (“Cunningham texts roil race for Senate,” Oct. 7).

His opponent, U.S. Sen. Tom Tillis, lacking any substantive ideas for helping his constituents suffering from the pandemic and the ensuing economic malaise, has attacked Cunningham in a desperate attempt to save his Senate seat while continuing to support a president who is a serial philanderer and adulterer.

I agree that Cunningham made a mistake, but I feel that he truly cares about the welfare of North Carolinians and will represent our interests, not those of the wealthy and the lobbyists in Washington. I have already voted for Cunningham and do not regret doing so.

Timothy Miles

Mount Airy