WLET - Todd McFall

The opportunity

I'm writing to this public forum to urge Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis to recognize the will of the electorate and announce their support for the transfer of power of the executive branch to commence immediately. With their silence, the men are tacitly denouncing traditions of our democracy, thereby threatening the legitimacy of elections. They're also weakening the country's ability to respond to the pandemic and national security issues because President-elect Joe Biden is being kept from valuable information.

he men also need to recognize the need for another stimulus package ahead of the vaccination program that will begin next year. Unemployment is high. Demand for goods and services is suffering. With smart fiscal policy, these two men can help, in the near term, thousands of North Carolinians.

The sad thing is no good reason exists for them not to seek ways to help their constituents. Sen. Burr is not seeking reelection in 2022. Sen. Tillis has six years to mend fences with his party were he to reach his hand across the aisle and find common ground.

The opportunity to do right is so close. Please reach out and grab it.

Todd McFall

Winston-Salem