WLET - Tom Hearn - TUESDAY
Don't dismiss UNCSA

I have no issue with columnist Scott Sexton’s main point in his recent column expressing concern for the former students of UNCSA who suffered sexual abuse and an indifferent administration (“UNCSA in an unwanted spotlight,” Oct. 7).

However, I disagree with his characterization of the university as a place “only to be thought of … when driving past the Stevens Center or buying tickets to a performance.”

That description is an insult to a remarkable institution that is consistently ranked as one of the best in the nation in the performing arts. All in our community can be proud of the remarkable job the school does in preparing artists and craftspeople to be among the best in their field.

None of this is meant to downplay the seriousness of the recent charges. But UNCSA does not deserve to be referred to so dismissively; it’s a vital component of our city’s art world and a great source of civic pride.

Tom Hearn

Winston-Salem

