WLET - Tom Jones

Injustice

I have heard many people in the media and many Democratic politicians complain about the injustice done to Judge Merrick Garland when the late-term vacancy occurred in the Supreme Court during the last year of the Obama administration. I have yet to hear any of the same people who complain ask that Judge Garland be the nominee for the next vacancy and Joe Biden has been equally quiet about this situation. I wonder why.

Cal Cunningham has let us down while running for the U.S. Senate. He violated his family’s trust and refuses to answer whether there are other indiscretions. If this is his behavior before being elected, then what should we expect after the election?

In my opinion, it will not be a surprise if he is stripped of his rank and dishonorably discharged from the Army Reserves. This loss is insignificant when compared with his loss of family trust. Let’s think seriously before sending damaged goods to Washington.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem