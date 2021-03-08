WLET - Tom Jones

A farcical letter

The Readers’ Forum is usually more careful about printing letters that begin with statements like that made in the March 6 letter “Tragic.” Submitting a letter that starts with “The collective ignorance of most Republican office holders and conservatives in general is farcical but also tragic” is in itself farcical and has no basis of fact other than the left-leaning author’s feeling about his fellow Americans who disagree with him. So much for unity, again.

The governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, serves her constituency and not someone living in Yadkinville, N.C. Having lived in a neighboring state of South Dakota, I can attest to a fierce independence on the part of South Dakota residents including the large number of native Americans who live in the state. They also do not believe that the federal government should dictate their needs from Washington, D.C.

Gov. Noem defeated her Democratic rival in 2018 to become the first female governor of South Dakota and ended fiscal year 2020 with a $19 million budget surplus in spite of the negative effects the COVID virus had on tax revenue.

The writer should stick to criticism of his elected national and state officials and if he is going to criticize at least know more about the subject before writing.