WLET - Tom Jones

Student spreaders

In January we will have 10,000 wonderful young people returning to Wake Forest University, Winston Salem State University and Salem Academy and College. Many of these students will be returning from areas that have seen large increases of the COVID virus. It is time for the administrative officers of these institutions to realize how dangerous this virus is going to be until their students are able to receive the vaccines now being given.

Sports fans of college athletics have seen how quickly the virus has spread among student athletes and their coaching staffs and the cancellation of many football, basketball and minor sports seasons in their entirety. Even respected coaches, including Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, have questioned the reasoning behind sending these young men and women into potentially dangerous situations.

Perhaps it is time for our higher institutions to assist us all to be safer by calling off the spring semester and allowing their students to remain safely in their homes.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem