WLET - Tom Jones

The letter “Give it back” in the March 30 Journal suggests giving the District of Columbia to the state of Maryland. Unfortunately, there is too much common sense attached to this idea to make a difference to our continually short-sighted politicians.

Everyone seems to concentrate on adding two senators and a representative but forget that if granted statehood, the new state of Columbia or whatever it is called will need a Capitol building, legislative offices to hold the governor, state senators, state representatives and the myriad support offices for the new state. I can also envision the federal government demanding a new district being carved out of the new state once it realized that it has lost some control of its fiefdom and we will be right back where we are now.