WLET - Tom Jones

The Nov. 16 column “Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why” by Allen Johnson has sparked several letter writers to respond. I have read his column several times and am still looking for answers.

If the neighboring pastor surprised Johnson on his run, why did he not stop and talk? Apparently he held this person in high regard and as a pastor I doubt he would have done anything more harmful than respond sincerely. Also, why call him out in print when he could have been approached directly? Does he not have enough faith in his candidate to defend him against an opponent?

I believe the Rev. Martin Luther King if asked to respond to this column might have said, “I hope the day will come when a person is judged by his character and not by a sign in his yard.”

The Wall Street Journal recently had a story about next door neighbors in a northern state. One yard had a Trump sign and the other had a Biden sign. Both yards had hand-printed signs with hands pointing at the neighbors yard that said “We love them.” Johnson has much to learn from his own column and I hope he does.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem