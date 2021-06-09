 Skip to main content
WLET - Tom Jones
Former President Trump made a lot of mistakes, but I believe that his biggest was becoming Hillary Clinton. His blunders caused many to vote against him in the last election just as Clinton had done with her lies and actions that made many support Trump in 2016.

Now as we watch the inept President Joe Biden and his giggling vice president, Kamala Harris, begin losing even Democratic support for his programs that will send our country in the wrong direction. I hope we will have sense enough to look at other options in 2024.

We are starting to see moderate Democratic senators realize that many of their constituents do not support the wide-reaching debt-laden programs proposed. Many are realizing what a poorly prepared vice president have waiting in the wings if Biden has health problems. With elections coming up for five vacant U.S. House seats in the fall, we may see the Democrats’ thin margin get even thinner and less will get done in Washington, D.C.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem

