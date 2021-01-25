WLET - Tom Jones

Over the 35 years I have lived in this community I have questioned the lack of understanding by our city council members many times. This latest announcement that they will be looking at the LGBT-type statutes passed by several other North Carolina municipalities makes me question their collective IQ (“City may consider LBT-rights ordinance,” Jan. 24).

We are in the midst of the most difficult months that our generations have ever endured and frankly we are all tired and worn out from the pandemic, racial strife, political infighting, insurrection and protest after protest. Now the council wants to bring up another divisive motion in a city that appears to me to be as welcoming to those with different lifestyles as in any of the seven cities, including New York and Minneapolis, that I have lived in.