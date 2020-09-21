WLET - Tom Jones

Put forth your reasons
In the Sept. 20 column “There are many here among us,” Mick Scott discussed the process used to select and print letters to the editor. As a frequent writer I can attest to the fairness of the process.
Here is a challenge to other writers: Write fewer than 250 words describing why you think readers should vote for the presidential candidate you support without using the other candidate’s name or present position. If you support Joe Biden, then put forth your reasons for voting for him without calling out President Trump for any action or program he supports. If you support Trump, use the same guideline.
It is easy to criticize but much harder to spend 250 words on positive reasons for your support. Try it and you will see how hard it is.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem