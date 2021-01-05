WLET - Tom Jones

Up and running

All Americans will be pleased to know that the government has developed a system that will enable it to handle 400 million votes in a four-day time frame and accurately be able to announce the results on the next day. It will even be able to announce the number of votes from each voting station.

Wait a minute, as I read further it is not the government that has developed this -- it is the Powerball lottery system and it has been up and running for years with 100% accuracy each week. I guess I was still crazy enough after the 10-month lockdown to believe that the government could develop a fully functioning voting system.

Well, Happy New Year anyway, and perhaps we will have all the November vote results available by Feb. 1.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem

As of Tuesday, Iowa’s Second Congressional District and New York’s 22nd Congressional District have not been finalized. – the editor