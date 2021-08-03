WLET - Tom Jones

COVID blame

The letter “Think about it” in the July 28 Journal blamed almost everything connected to the COVID resurgence on Republicans. The letter writer should look at statistics before writing.

There are 333 million Americans; 168 million are registered to vote: 68 million Democrats, 50 million Republicans and 50 million Independents. The Kaiser Foundation estimates 52% of Republican voters are not vaccinated. So about 26 million Republicans are not vaccinated.

This leaves 165 million non-registered voters. Subtract the 20 million or so Americans under 12 years of age and you have 145 million people without party affiliation.

Now let’s guess that these people are vaccinated at the 52% level of Republicans and if so you have 75 million potential virus spreaders.

So 26 million Republicans are more to blame than 75 million with no party affiliation? I think not.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem