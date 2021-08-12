WLET - Tom Morris - SUNDAY

Directly exposed

We should not sit back idly as religious leaders in the area literally lead their flocks to slaughter.

One can only hope and pray that responsible public officials and the organizers of Wilkes County’s FaithFest (Aug. 28) will come to the realization that thousands will be directly exposed to COVID-19 at this event, which drew 20,000 in 2019.

Cases in this region of North Carolina are continuing to spike during August 2021. Many attendees will probably require hospitalization and, statistically, some might very likely die. Attendees who have been infected will return home to their family and friends and further spread this awful virus.

Beyond the moral obligation of the organizers to acknowledge these dangers and postpone or cancel this event, are there legal ramifications to knowingly endangering the lives of those who attend? Please put a stop to this obviously irresponsible event.

Tom Morris

Moravian Falls