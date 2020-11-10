WLET - Tom Pannell

Resign, please

All Republicans who just won election but refuse to accept Joe Biden’s win should immediately resign, since clearly their victories on the same ballots were fraudulent, too. Starting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should resign as well. He can’t promote democratic values among other nations of the world when he’s also promoting the voter fraud conspiracy theory in America.

Thanks, Republicans, for making America look both scary and stupid to the rest of the world. Again.

Tom Pannell

Winston-Salem