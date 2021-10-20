WLET - Tom S. Williams - SATURDAY

The rally displayed the level of understandable rage that many residents have for the gun violence in our community and the immediate need to remedy it. This crisis will not be quickly solved, however, no matter how many trillions of dollars in aid are passed or whatever new gun legislation is enacted. A solution will only begin to surface once members of our community stop focusing on the imperfections of others, without taking time to address our own imperfections (listing mine would put me over the word limit allowed for letters).