WLET - Tom S. Williams - SATURDAY

Love thy neighbor
I spent part of Oct. 17 attending a rally on gun violence, and listened to a sermon highlighting that everyone is imperfect.
The rally displayed the level of understandable rage that many residents have for the gun violence in our community and the immediate need to remedy it. This crisis will not be quickly solved, however, no matter how many trillions of dollars in aid are passed or whatever new gun legislation is enacted. A solution will only begin to surface once members of our community stop focusing on the imperfections of others, without taking time to address our own imperfections (listing mine would put me over the word limit allowed for letters).
The late Secretary of State Colin Powell famously stated, “America is a family. There may be differences and disputes in the family, but we must not allow the family to be broken into warring factions.”
Yes, to solve not only this problem, but others as well (like housing), all members of our community, no matter their age, gender, race, income, religion or political allegiance, need to follow a simple rule: Love thy neighbor. Everyone matters.
Tom S. Williams
Winston-Salem