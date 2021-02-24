WLET - Tom S. Williams

A positive outlook

Several people texted me about a letter in the paper on Feb. 19 with a similar byline — but that wasn’t me. I tend to stay away from political commentary and instead focus on positive accomplishments.

I recently praised the head nurse of an out-of-state COVID unit for getting through a 75-hour week during the COVID surge before she had been vaccinated. Her response was, “I was just doing the job I love and was hired to do.” There are many more individuals like my friend taking risks every day, just doing the job they love, who deserve praise.

I hope to be vaccinated in the next month and will be especially thankful to all those involved in administering it. Then, to honor my friend and the staff that treats me, I will invest some hours assisting others whom COVID has left behind and continue being positive … and maybe that positive attitude and action will start spreading like COVID did.

Tom S. Williams

Winston-Salem