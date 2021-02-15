WLET - Tom Williams

A loaded gun
When there is a loaded gun in the house, there is a need to prevent children from gaining access to the gun.
Think of former President Trump as a loaded gun. There is a need to prevent misguided voters from gaining access to Trump as a candidate. We would hope that after all that has happened since the election, many fewer people would be inclined to want him in office. Similarly, we would hope that if a child discovered a loaded gun, he would not pick it up. Better to be safe than sorry.
This is why we must be assured that Trump can never again be on the ballot. And keep your guns locked up.
Tom Williams
Winston-Salem