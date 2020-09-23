WLET - Toni Rankin

They won't kill it

So if I understand how this works, Republicans support President Trump even though it means they could lose their health insurance, their wages will continue to be suppressed and the air and water will become unclean all because he'll appoint Supreme Court Justices who might overthrow Roe v. Wade, which they have hated with a blind passion ever since Richard Nixon told them to.

I'm actually not too worried about that. If it's overthrown, there will be a thriving underground market in abortion pills, likely delivered by drone. And women who can afford it, like senators' wives and daughters, will still be able to fly to other countries for their abortions.

But it won't be overthrown. If it were overthrown, Republicans would have nothing to run on. Their supporters would wake up to the Democrats’ superior policies.

They're not going to cut their own throats. I'm sure any justice who would accept the nomination against the will of the American public will also be savvy enough to cut a back-room deal to keep Roe v. Wade in place.

Oh, they’ll water it down to make abortions even more horrible for vulnerable women. But they won’t kill it.

Toni Rankin

Winston-Salem