WLET - Tracy Stottler

Changing values

In response to the Feb. 23 letter, "Our nation's values," I'd like to suggest to the writer that the change in our country's values may not be because people have abandoned Christianity or the morals mentioned — but they actually are resisting an overtly rigid adherence to Christianity. In fact, the changes referenced are framed as deterioration or depravity, which is a personal judgment and honestly can only be labeled as different from the past.

Current Christianity aims to divide people. If those who claim to be Christian focused on serving with actions instead of speaking words, it may enlighten people and engage them into hearing a greater message. Instead, Christian factions have become political hotbeds, looking to secure power, money and control, instead of giving love, generosity and unconditional kindness. In fact, Christianity has evolved into idolizing men instead of serving God.

Humanity is a much better approach to teaching morality. The "values" that are supposed to be central to Christianity, such as loving others, not judging others, feeding, clothing and treating others as you would yourself, are no longer essential to the Christian faith. In this one letter alone, an entire population is being judged and criticized for not being married, not working hard, not having integrity and more.